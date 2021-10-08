    • October 8, 2021
    Game Status for Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson, Cam Erving Revealed

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice which includes the game status for a handful of players.

    DNP

    LT Cameron Erving (neck, OUT for game)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot, OUT for game)

    LIMITED

    RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring, DOUBTFUL for game)

    FULL

    DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle, QUESTIONABLE for game)

    OG John Miller (shoulder, NO GAME STATUS)

    LB Haason Reddick (neck, NO GAME STATUS)

    C Matt Paradis (illness, NO GAME STATUS)

    Game Status for Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson, Cam Erving Revealed

