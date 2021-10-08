Game Status for Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson, Cam Erving Revealed
The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice which includes the game status for a handful of players.
DNP
LT Cameron Erving (neck, OUT for game)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot, OUT for game)
LIMITED
RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring, DOUBTFUL for game)
FULL
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle, QUESTIONABLE for game)
OG John Miller (shoulder, NO GAME STATUS)
LB Haason Reddick (neck, NO GAME STATUS)
C Matt Paradis (illness, NO GAME STATUS)
