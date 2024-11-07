Giants not making QB change from Daniel Jones ahead of Munich bout with Panthers
Incumbents are the winners this week, though only in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers already opted not to make a QB change despite Andy Dalton's improving health. Bryce Young earned a third consecutive start this week in Munich. The New York Giants are reportedly also not making a quarterback change.
Calls have come from national and local media for head coach Brian Daboll to move on from Daniel Jones and put him on the bench. Even with a matchup against the league's worst defense, the head coach doesn't want to see what he's got on the depth chart.
Daniel Jones to remain starter against Panthers
The head coach declined to move Drew Lock or even 2023 flash-in-the-pan Tommy DeVito up on the depth chart against the Panthers. One could argue that this is the perfect opportunity to see if either Lock or DeVito can be the future starter, but Daboll is sticking with the veteran.
The Giants coach also said he won't be changing any practice reps for quarterback, so there is no reason to expect to see anyone but Jones in the huddle on Sunday morning. The Panthers have a porous defense, so it may not matter much which quarterback opposes them in Munich for the Week 10 matchup of 2-7 teams.
