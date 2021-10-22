Giants Rule Out Three Key Offensive Players for Sunday

New York's going to be without a few major pieces of their offense this week.

The Panthers are going to be without the services of WR Terrace Marshall, FB Giovanni Ricci, LB Shaq Thompson, and possibly a few others. Fortunately for the Panthers, the Giants are in a very similar situation.

Friday afternoon, the Giants officially ruled out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee), and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle). TE Evan Engram (calf), WR John Ross (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and will be a gameday decision.

The Panthers and Giants will kickoff at 1 p.m. from MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.