    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Giants Rule Out Three Key Offensive Players for Sunday

    New York's going to be without a few major pieces of their offense this week.
    Author:

    The Panthers are going to be without the services of WR Terrace Marshall, FB Giovanni Ricci, LB Shaq Thompson, and possibly a few others. Fortunately for the Panthers, the Giants are in a very similar situation. 

    Friday afternoon, the Giants officially ruled out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee), and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle). TE Evan Engram (calf), WR John Ross (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and will be a gameday decision.

    The Panthers and Giants will kickoff at 1 p.m. from MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16832350_168388579_lowres
    News

    Giants Rule Out Three Key Offensive Players for Sunday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16467324_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/22

    38 minutes ago
    IMG_7989
    GM Report

    Stephon Gilmore Chooses Panthers Jersey Number

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16977410_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Giants

    5 hours ago
    Untitled design (11)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Giants Game Preview

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16798560_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/21

    21 hours ago
    IMG_8119
    GM Report

    WATCH: Phil Snow Previews the New York Giants

    22 hours ago
    IMG_8096
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Short on WRs, Updates on Gilmore and Thompson + More

    23 hours ago