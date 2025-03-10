Grady Jarrett could be massive steal for Panthers after Falcons release
Among the several needs the Carolina Panthers have on the defensive side of the ball, beefing up the d-line has to be one of the top priorities for general manager Dan Morgan.
To address that, they may not have to look very far. Monday morning, division rival Atlanta, surprisingly cut ties with veteran defensive lineman Grady Jarrett; releasing him will save the Falcons $16.2 million in cap space.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old has spent all ten of his years in the NFL with the Falcons and has been one of the league's most consistent players at his position. Over the last two years, however, Jarrett's production in the pass rushing department has dipped, combining for just four sacks. Despite the low sack totals, he has still done a good job of affecting the quarterback, registering 20 QB hits.
For his career, Jarrett is responsible for 496 tackles, 126 QB hits, 77 tackles for loss, 36.5 sacks, six passes defended, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
The former Clemson Tiger star was slated to have a base salary of $15.2 million in 2025. Given his age and slight decrease in production, he could come at an affordable price for the Panthers.
