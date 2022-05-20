REPORT: Greg Olsen Elevated to No. 1 Broadcast Team on FOX

Just two years ago, Greg Olsen was still playing tight end in the National Football League. He played eleven games with the Seattle Seahawks in what would be the final season of his 14-year career.

Toward the end of the 2020 season, FOX had him on as a special guest for a few appearances and impressed them so much that he landed a job as a color analyst immediately upon retiring from the game.

Olsen quickly became one of FOX's most popular analysts during the 2021 season and with all of the shuffling happening amongst other broadcasters this offseason, the former Panther is now being elevated to the No. 1 team alongside Kevin Burkhardt, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

With this upcoming season being FOX's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, this means Burkhardt and Olsen will be on the call for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

