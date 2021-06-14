Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: S Haha Clinton-Dix to Tryout for Panthers This Week

The Panthers are looking to solve their hole at the safety position.
Author:
Publish date:

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said from day one that he will never be satisfied with the team's roster and will continue to look for help. 

Carolina addressed several needs this offseason through free agency and the draft but still needs some help in the back end of the defense. Matt Rhule announced a couple of weeks ago that Jeremy Chinn will be making the switch from linebacker to safety which will help sure up the secondary but adding another quality safety would be the icing on the cake. 

This week, the Panthers are expected to host veteran free agent safety Haha Clinton-Dix for a tryout during this week's minicamp, per Pro Football Talk. Clinton-Dix did not play last season and last played for the Chicago Bears in 2019. During his one full season with the Bears, Clinton-Dix tallied 78 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and five pass deflections.

In 2016, Clinton-Dix was named a Pro Bowler with the Green Bay Packers after a stellar season in which he registered 80 tackles, five interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

