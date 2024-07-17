Hard Knocks Reveals Dan Morgan Wanted More in the Burns Trade
In the most recent episode of Hard Knocks on HBO, the final trade negotiations between New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan were put on display.
Morgan went several hours before getting back to Schoen and the Giants, mulling over the proposed deal and discussing it with owner David Tepper.
"I called Dan and I don't know what's going on," Schoen said. "I said 39, he said no. I said, well, if it's 39 it's just 39. If he wanted an extra pick it's 47 and the 2025 pick."
The Panthers ended up receiving the 39th overall pick and a fifth-round selection in 2025 in exchange for Burns and a swap of fifth round picks in 2024. Morgan pushed for a little more, but Schoen wouldn't budge.
"Oh my God, what are we doing? Why do we need to add on a seventh, Dan? I mean, come on. You and I are going to be doing this a long time hopefully and we've got to have allies. We don't want to throw in another seventh. Like, I need players too, Dan. We're picking sixth, you guys would be picking one. Let's just do what we said on the last one. That works out and we met you in the middle with some of your demands."
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Three Panthers Selected in UFL Draft
Jake Delhomme Expects 'Geno Smith-Like Leap' from Bryce Young