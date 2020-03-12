How COVID-19 Could Impact the Panthers, NFL

The sports world is officially being put on hold across the globe as COVID-19 continues to spread. With the NBA and NHL deciding to cancel their season and several college basketball conferences canceling conference tournaments, the NFL is next to follow.

Several NFL teams are telling their staff to return back home and not attend pro days. The NFL has told its personnel to work from home until further notice.

Although the season is still months away, this will change all NFL team’s approach to the off-season. They won’t be able to have the normal amount of meetings with draft prospects, off-season workout programs will be extremely limited and likely delayed, and the NFL Draft could be effected as well.

There’s no telling what this novel virus can do and how long it will impact not just football and the sports community, but our daily lives.

This off-season has already been a roller coaster for Panthers fans and it’s now going to be a bit crazier.

As of the moment, there has been no update from the Carolina Panthers as to what their plan of action will be. However, expect an update any minute as many franchises around the league are making announcements by the minute.

Depending on how long it takes for this virus to weaken, it could put a hold on things entirely for the NFL. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league still plans to start the new league year as scheduled on March 18th. That of course, could also change at any time. If the start of the league year is delayed, it will likely have a ripple effect on the rest of the planned off-season activities.