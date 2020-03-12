AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

How COVID-19 Could Impact the Panthers, NFL

Schuyler Callihan

The sports world is officially being put on hold across the globe as COVID-19 continues to spread. With the NBA and NHL deciding to cancel their season and several college basketball conferences canceling conference tournaments, the NFL is next to follow. 

Several NFL teams are telling their staff to return back home and not attend pro days. The NFL has told its personnel to work from home until further notice. 

Although the season is still months away, this will change all NFL team’s approach to the off-season. They won’t be able to have the normal amount of meetings with draft prospects, off-season workout programs will be extremely limited and likely delayed, and the NFL Draft could be effected as well. 

There’s no telling what this novel virus can do and how long it will impact not just football and the sports community, but our daily lives. 

This off-season has already been a roller coaster for Panthers fans and it’s now going to be a bit crazier.

As of the moment, there has been no update from the Carolina Panthers as to what their plan of action will be. However, expect an update any minute as many franchises around the league are making announcements by the minute. 

Depending on how long it takes for this virus to weaken, it could put a hold on things entirely for the NFL. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league still plans to start the new league year as scheduled on March 18th. That of course, could also change at any time. If the start of the league year is delayed, it will likely have a ripple effect on the rest of the planned off-season activities. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Players the Panthers Should Deem Untouchable

These guys should be off the table during any trade talks

Schuyler Callihan

by

Whiteivory

Panthers, Current and Past, React to Coronavirus

Panthers have gone to social media to express their thoughts about the coronavirus

John Pentol

Carolina Panthers Free Agency Outlook

An in-depth look at what the Panthers will do in free agency

Schuyler Callihan

by

Razorwolf

Tanking Should Not Be in the Panthers Plans

Carolina doesn't need to go in full rebuild mode to draft a new quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Resign QB Kyle Allen to One-Year Deal

Carolina elects to bring back Kyle Allen

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dillon88

Two Former Panthers Join To Buy Charlotte Arena League Team

Thomas Davis and Ted Ginn Jr. have bought the Charlotte Thunder

John Pentol

What the Kyle Allen Signing Means for the Panthers

The team strategically signed the backup quarterback to a one-year deal as a security blanket for the quarterback position group.

Jason Hewitt

Okung Withdrawals from NFLPA President Race

The Panthers new offensive lineman is not happy

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Pre-Draft Projected Defensive Starters

An in-depth look at who could start for Carolina in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

What to Expect as Cam Newton Enters Contract Year

A pivotal season approaching for the Panthers franchise quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

by

bostontom