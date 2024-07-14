How Many Interior D-Linemen Are Better Than Derrick Brown?
ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to rank the top 10 players at each position. One of few positions where you'll find a Carolina Panther mentioned is at defensive tackle where Derrick Brown ranks seventh behind Chris Jones (Chiefs), Quinnen Williams (Jets), Dexter Lawrence II (Giants), Jeffery Simmons (Titans), Justin Madubuike (Ravens), and Christian Wilkins (Raiders).
"Brown was a menace in the middle for the Panthers, leading the league with a 47% run stop win rate," writes Jeremy Fowler. "While the sack production isn't there -- Brown has eight sacks in four years -- the disruption very much is. Carolina decided to build the defense around him instead of pass-rusher Brian Burns, who was traded to the Giants."
Brown set an NFL record last season recording the most tackles (103) by a defensive tackle in NFL history. He's developed into one of the game's best run stoppers and as Fowler mentioned, his presence is felt in the passing game although the numbers don't support it. He's the most important piece to Carolina's future on the defensive side which is why Dan Morgan got ahead of it and signed him to a four-year, $96 million extension earlier this offseason.
