How Taylor Moton's Contract Compares to the NFL's Best Tackles

The Carolina Panthers made Taylor Moton the sixth-highest paid tackle in the NFL to avoid playing on the franchise tag in 2021. The deal works out to be a four-year, $72 million contract for an average of $18 million per season starting in 2022. Moton is now under contract through the 2025 season.

The top four highest-paid tackles in the league all play left tackle, the position known for protecting a quarterback's blindside. Trent Williams, David Bakhtiari, and Laremy Tunsil all average over $20 million per year according to Spotrac.

This has many analysts speculating that Moton could be in store for a move to the left side. Moton has spent all of his NFL career blocking on the right side of the line. He was the anchor to the Panthers line last season playing 100-percent of the offensive snaps.

Entering training camp, the Panthers do not have a clear-cut starter at LT. This is far from an ideal position to be in for a team that is trying to revitalize QB Sam Darnold's career. Moton is not just being paid like a left tackle. He is being paid like one of the best left tackles in the entire league. This doesn't necessarily mean that he is a lock to move over to the weak side. However, it would take an outstanding training camp from rookie Brady Christensen or a comeback season from Greg Little to take over the left side.

Left tackle is arguably the second-most important position in football behind quarterback. Whether Moton switches positions or not one thing is certain: dinner's on him.

Player Position Yearly Salary 1. Trent Williams (49ers) LT $23,010,000 2. David Bakhtiari (Packers) LT $23,000,000 3. Laremy Tunsil (Dolphins) LT $22,000,000 4. Ronnie Staleyn (Ravens) LT $19,750,000 5. Ryan Ramczyk (Saints) RT $19,200,000 6. Taylor Moton (Panthers) RT $18,000,000 6. Lane Johnson (Eagles) RT $18,000,000 6. Kolton Miller (Raiders) LT $18,000,000 9. Garett Bolles (Broncos) LT $17,000,000 10. Taylor Lewan (Titans) LT $16,000,000

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Josh Altorfer at @jaltorfer1