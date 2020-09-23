How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers @ Chargers

Week 3

Carolina Panthers (0-2) @ Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

SoFi Stadium, 4:05 p.m.

Quick Preview

The Carolina Panthers will be playing their first game of the 2020 season without their star running back Christian McCaffrey as he will be expected to miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For the Chargers, starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor's status for the game is still unclear. Taylor had trouble breathing prior to the team's game vs the Chiefs and was taken to the hospital. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert made his NFL debut and nearly pulled off the upset. Carolina and Los Angeles are both extremely young teams who are looking to avoid a bad start to the season.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

