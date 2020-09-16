SI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan

Week 2

Carolina Panthers (0-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

Raymond James Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

After falling short in week one to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Carolina Panthers will play their first road game of the season as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs. Both teams head into this matchup with disappointing losses in week one, so it will be interesting to see which team comes out and sets the tone. With the abundance of playmakers that both teams possess, this should be another high-scoring affair. Can the Panthers get Matt Rhule his first NFL win while Tom and co. are still figuring things out?

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket or FOX Sports 

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

