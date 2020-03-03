AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Important Dates for Panthers Fans to Know

Schuyler Callihan

The start of the new league year is just a couple of weeks away and with a ton of expected moves from the Panthers front office, here are some important dates that you need to know.

Feb. 25 - Mar. 10

During this time, teams are able to place a franchise tag on one player only. A franchise tag is often used when a long-term deal can not agreed upon and the franchise wants to keep said player on the roster. Panthers cornerback James Bradberry could be a candidate for this. 

Mar. 16 - Mar. 18

The free agency period begins. This allows clubs to contact and enter negotiations with players who are not under contract. 

Mar. 18

This marks the start of the new league year. Teams are also able to finalize free agency deals and make the moves official. 

Mar. 29 - Apr. 1

The NFL will hold its annual meeting regarding rule changes.

Apr. 6

Off-season workout programs can potentially begin on this date for the Panthers.

Mid-April

The NFL will release all 32 team schedules. Opponents have already been announced. Dates and times have yet to be determined. 

Apr. 27

Teams are allowed to request permission, visit, tryout or sign and player from the XFL.

May 1 - 5 or May 8 - 11

Rookie mini-camp begins

Mid-May, Mid-June 

Organized team activities begin (OTA’s)

Late July 

Training camp begins for the 2020 season. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Panthers Hosting Browns Defensive Lineman

Could Carolina be adding to their front seven?

Schuyler Callihan

Second Round Options for the Carolina Panthers

Here are some guys who might still be available who would be good for Carolina

John Pentol

Steve Smith's Off-Season Master Plan for the Panthers

Former Panther Steve Smith goes all-in on what Carolina's next steps

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

Panthers Will Shop Trai Turner, Per Multiple Reports

The Pro Bowler could potentially be involved in a trade this off-season.

Jason Hewitt

Report: Panthers "Likely" to let Dontari Poe Walk

Carolina looking to free up more cap room

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Mock Draft 4.0

The latest full seven round draft projections for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Bradberry Looking to be Highest Paid Corner in the NFL

The Panthers corner is looking for a nice pay day

Schuyler Callihan

by

JHickman

Steve Smith Thinks D.J. Moore Isn't a No. 1 Receiver

Does Carolina need to add to its receiving corps?

Schuyler Callihan

by

SihrehCar1995

Did the Panthers Lose at the Combine?

The combine may have actually hurt the Panthers in one way

Schuyler Callihan

Five Possibilities for the Panthers First Round Pick

Who should the Panthers take with the seventh overall pick?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan