Important Dates for Panthers Fans to Know

The start of the new league year is just a couple of weeks away and with a ton of expected moves from the Panthers front office, here are some important dates that you need to know.

Feb. 25 - Mar. 10

During this time, teams are able to place a franchise tag on one player only. A franchise tag is often used when a long-term deal can not agreed upon and the franchise wants to keep said player on the roster. Panthers cornerback James Bradberry could be a candidate for this.

Mar. 16 - Mar. 18

The free agency period begins. This allows clubs to contact and enter negotiations with players who are not under contract.

Mar. 18

This marks the start of the new league year. Teams are also able to finalize free agency deals and make the moves official.

Mar. 29 - Apr. 1

The NFL will hold its annual meeting regarding rule changes.

Apr. 6

Off-season workout programs can potentially begin on this date for the Panthers.

Mid-April

The NFL will release all 32 team schedules. Opponents have already been announced. Dates and times have yet to be determined.

Apr. 27

Teams are allowed to request permission, visit, tryout or sign and player from the XFL.

May 1 - 5 or May 8 - 11

Rookie mini-camp begins

Mid-May, Mid-June

Organized team activities begin (OTA’s)

Late July

Training camp begins for the 2020 season.

