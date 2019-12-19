Week 15: Wednesday Practice/Injury Report

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen was a full practice participant Wednesday for the first time since entering the NFL's concussion protocol nearly two weeks ago.

Olsen has missed the last two games because of a concussion he suffered during a Week 13 loss to Washington and has been limited in practice. A three-time Pro Bowler, Olsen has 48 receptions for 552 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 12 games this season.

But while Olsen participated fully, several other players didn't practice at all Wednesday --most noticeably a corps of defensive players.

That includes linebacker Shaq Thompson, who suffered an ankle injury during last week's loss to Seattle. Defensive ends Mario Addison and Marquis Hayes also sat out Wednesday, with Addison dealing with a shoulder injury and Haynes an ailing knee.

Safety Eric Reed (shoulder) along with defensive tackles Garrett McGhin (ankle) and Gerald McCoy (knee) were also absent Wednesday.