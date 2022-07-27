Skip to main content

Injury Update on Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

The Panthers now have two players out of practice.

Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers placed cornerback Jaycee Horn on the active PUP list (foot).

"He experienced a little soreness, discomfort coming off of yesterday," said head coach Matt Rhule. "So we made the decision to put him on PUP just to protect him and hold him out. He's chomping at the bit to practice. [It's] not something we're concerned about long-term but just thought it was best to ease him into it. That'll be kind of a day-by-day thing based on the doctors."

Horn becomes the second Panther to hit the active PUP list, joining linebacker Shaq Thompson. Rhule also noted that the discomfort is in his foot, the same one that he injured in the game against Houston a year ago and forced him to miss the last 14 games

Being placed on the PUP list at this time of year has no bearing on the eligibility for said players in the regular season. Teams can activate players from the PUP list at any point during the preseason without being forced to miss regular season game action. However, if a player remains on the PUP list heading into the season, he will be required to miss at least four games. 

