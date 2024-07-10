Is Bryce Young the Panthers' Most Promising Building Block?
You could bring up Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, or Russell Wilson as a few quarterbacks in the league who are facing some sort of pressure entering the 2024 season. But Carolina's Bryce Young may have them, and everyone else beat.
The 2023 first overall pick had a dreadful rookie campaign while the guy that went right after him, CJ Stroud, looked like a star. A new offense and a coaching staff that appears to be fully aligned should be the secret sauce to getting the most out of the former Heisman Trophy winner.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon named Young as the Panthers' "most promising" building block entering this season.
"Look, his rookie year was a disaster. I'm not arguing that. Bryce Young was the No. 1 overall pick for many good reasons, though, and a new coaching staff with an improved receiving corps has created a more encouraging situation in 2024. Young must be far better this season, but it's much too early to give up on him."
I'm not entirely sure that Young is the "most promising" building block, but he's the one that absolutely has to pan out. It's difficult to attach promising to Young's name after last season, but there is reason for hope. He has the "it" factor. He just never had the opportunity to put that on display with the pieces the Panthers surrounded him with in 2023. If he fails to show signs of being a franchise quarterback this season, Carolina is in big trouble.
