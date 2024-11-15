Is Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs-Panthers?
When the Kansas City Chiefs are in town, there's a chance that Taylor Swift will be, too. Ever since she and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship during the middle of the 2023 season, she's been at a lot of games. The Chiefs are visiting the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Will Swift be in attendance?
There is currently no indication which way Swift is leaning. However, it's worth noting that her Eras Tour will not be active that weekend. The Panthers will take on the Chiefs on November 24. She plays in Toronto on November 23 but doesn't perform again until December 6.
There's more than enough time to take a trip to Charlotte, but it's unclear if Swift will. It would be a good time for her to take a break since she has been one of the most hard-working musicians over the last several months with this tour.
She typically attends home games, but she has visited New York and went to every playoff game last year on the road. She might add Charlotte to her list of stops soon, though it's worth noting that Bank of America Stadium is one of the NFL stadiums she did not visit for the Eras Tour.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Breakout Panthers star named among top 2024 Pro Bowl sleepers
Cam Newton feelings hurt over exclusion from Panthers legend group
Dave Canales deserves credit for Bryce Young’s upward trajectory
Pat McAfee & friends give high honor to Panthers offensive line