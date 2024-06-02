Is There a Spot for Jalen Coker on the Panthers' 53-Man Roster?
A year ago, the Carolina Panthers were searching for answers at receiver and aside from the veteran Adam Thielen, they didn't have much luck.
GM Dan Morgan took it upon himself to re-shape the room adding Diontae Johnson via trade, Xavier Legette in the draft, and David Moore in free agency. Moore is seen as a depth piece who has several years of experience in Dave Canales' system. His spot on the roster, however, is not what you would call guaranteed.
One player that could make a strong push for a roster spot in that room is undrafted free agent Jalen Coker. It's way too early to tell how realistic his chances are, but several folks around the league expected him to be selected in the sixth or seventh round. The size, production, and versatility are what make him such an intriguing prospect and one that will eventually get into regular season action.
As of today, I'd say Coker is someone they will try to stash on the practice squad while Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Jonathan Mingo makeup the active roster. David Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. could compete for the sixth spot if they choose to carry that many on the 53.
In his final two years at Holy Cross, Coker hauled in 109 receptions for 1,952 yards and 26 touchdowns.
