Is Utilizing Christian McCaffrey in the Return Game Too Risky?

The Carolina Panthers signed running back Christian McCaffrey to a record-breaking deal this offseason, making him the highest-paid running back of all-time. His four-year, $64 million contract extension was received by NFL media in various ways, some debunking the theory that running backs shouldn’t be highly paid, while others stated that paying CMC won’t directly result in wins - as we’ve seen with other highly paid backs around the league.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule defended the team paying McCaffrey last month on WFNZ Sports Radio in Charlotte, stating that CMC is more than just a running back.

“I don’t look at Christian [McCaffrey] as just a running back,” Matt Rhule explained to Kyle Bailey on WFNZ. “We see him as a weapon. We see him as a person that can be a receiver, a running back, can be a returner. As important as anything else is the true leader [McCaffrey is] on the team and he does everything the right way. I don’t think he’s the type of player you can pigeonhole into one position.”

You assume that when a team gives their franchise centerpiece a massive payday that they would likely take him out of special teams entirely due to the immense injury risk but as Rhule stated, he also sees McCaffrey as a returner.

Personally, Rhule was likely just stating that McCaffrey could also be utilized as a returner just to help illustrate how versatile he is on the gridiron but in all likelihood, the team will go a different direction on special teams. The team signed return specialist Pharoh Cooper this offseason and so the punt and kickoff return responsibilities are expected to be placed in Cooper's lap.

Christian McCaffrey has not returned a single punt or kickoff since his rookie year in 2017 when he returned just 22 punts and three kickoffs. Expect this trend to continue into the Matt Rhule era as CMC is the offensive centerpiece and the player that Rhule is building the offense around.

In 2019, he had one of the best single-seasons of all-time for a running back. He became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk. McCaffrey racked up 2,392 yards from scrimmage last season - while scoring 19 touchdowns - which places him third on the NFL’s single-season yards from scrimmage list. Expect this level of impact to continue for McCaffrey especially considering the offensive upgrades the team made this offseason at wide receiver - which will help to diversify their offense and take attention away from their all-pro running back.

McCaffrey’s tremendous versatility and impact both in the pass and run game are far too valuable for the Panthers to risk his health on a single play on special teams, so I highly expect 2020 to be Christian McCaffrey’s third straight season without a return on special teams.

Do you think the Panthers should utilize Christian McCaffrey in the return game or is it too risky? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

