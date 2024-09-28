Ja'Marr Chase not overly impressed by Panthers' defensive personnel
Who would have thought that entering a Week 4 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers, the Bengals would be the winless team searching for answers?
Carolina got off the schneid last week with a convincing 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with veteran Andy Dalton taking over at quarterback. This week, he'll have another opportunity to face the team that drafted him and thanks to superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, his defense will have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
“They got a couple players over there. They got a good d-line. But I can’t sit here and say they got a lot of crazy players," Chase said about the Panthers' defense. "They got a nice cornerback too. I know Nick Scott’s over there now too, so it’ll be a good matchup.”
During the first three weeks of the season, the Panthers are a middle-of-the-pack pass defense allowing 201.7 yards through the air per game. In last week's game versus Las Vegas, the Panthers did a pretty good job of bottling up Davante Adams, limiting him to 40 yards on four receptions.
The Panthers and Bengals will kick things off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Kurt Warner says Andy Dalton better than half NFL’s starting QBs
James Pearce Jr. falls to Panthers at 8 in this 2025 NFL mock draft
Panthers insider pumps brakes on timeline for Jonathon Brooks
NFL insider points to Panthers’ desired price-tag for Bryce Young