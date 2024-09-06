Jadeveon Clowney makes statement on Panthers edge rushers leading into Week 1
The edge position has been a major concern for the Carolina Panthers all offseason and with D.J. Wonnum set to miss the first four games due to a quad injury, they are extremely thin on proven players.
Veteran Jadeveon Clowney will start on one side, but the other job is still up for grabs heading into the Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
“We got a whole group, so we got to take that all the way to gameday," head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week. "We’ve got a group of guys we’re counting on. They’ve had a lot of opportunities to show us what they’re doing.”
Clowney understands that the others in that room are not finished products by any means, but believes in their abilities to get after the passer after witnessing it the past month in camp.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can go. DJ (Johnson) can go. Eku (Leota) can go. There’s a lot of good guys that can go up there we just got to show it. I think he (DJ Johnson) had a great preseason, he was getting better during camp. I seen him going against the Jets and everything. I’m just looking forward to seeing him go out there and showing a lot of people up this year and proving a lot of people wrong. I think he can do it.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young on his confidence in remade Panthers offensive line
Panthers restructure two contracts, save over $10M in cap space
Dave Canales explains why Panthers released K’Lavon Chaisson
Panthers named potential trade suitor for Titans’ first-round pick