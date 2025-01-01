Jadeveon Clowney shares his New Year's Resolutions, predictions for Panthers
2024 was not the kindest year to Carolina Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. He didn't have as dominant of a season as he did in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, and he's going to conclude play this Sunday while his former team has another chance at an AFC championship.
That said, Clowney, who recently revealed how things are in the four-win locker room, has things he'd like to see in this next year. He also has some predictions for his second year with the Panthers after signing that two-year contract last offseason.
Jadeveon Clowney's New Year's resolutions
Jadeveon Clowney's resolution, which can be a copy-and-paste goal every year, is to "be better than I was the year before." He said that goes for his job, his health, and his overall happiness. "Being a good dad, being a good parent, all of that," Clowney said.
When asked to make a prediction for what he will do in 2025, Clowney said, "Come back, ball out, and turn up for the Panthers, hopefully." As for the Panthers, Clowney predicts that they will "make the playoffs and go on a run" next year.
The Panthers will finish with no less than 12 losses, marking the sixth straight year with 10 or more losses. It's been since 2017 that they had a winning record, too. Despite that, Clowney feels that hope is on the horizon and 2025 is a new year.
