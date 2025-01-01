All Panthers

Jadeveon Clowney shares his New Year's Resolutions, predictions for Panthers

Jadeveon Clowney wants 2025 to be different.

Zach Roberts

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

2024 was not the kindest year to Carolina Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. He didn't have as dominant of a season as he did in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, and he's going to conclude play this Sunday while his former team has another chance at an AFC championship.

That said, Clowney, who recently revealed how things are in the four-win locker room, has things he'd like to see in this next year. He also has some predictions for his second year with the Panthers after signing that two-year contract last offseason.

Jadeveon Clowney's New Year's resolutions

Jadeveon Clowney's resolution, which can be a copy-and-paste goal every year, is to "be better than I was the year before." He said that goes for his job, his health, and his overall happiness. "Being a good dad, being a good parent, all of that," Clowney said.

When asked to make a prediction for what he will do in 2025, Clowney said, "Come back, ball out, and turn up for the Panthers, hopefully." As for the Panthers, Clowney predicts that they will "make the playoffs and go on a run" next year.

The Panthers will finish with no less than 12 losses, marking the sixth straight year with 10 or more losses. It's been since 2017 that they had a winning record, too. Despite that, Clowney feels that hope is on the horizon and 2025 is a new year.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Garrett Wilson + 3 other WRs the Panthers should target in 2025

Panthers projected to draft award-winning Ohio State lineman

PFF grades: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen shine, OL does not

Dave Canales makes the right call at quarterback for Week 18

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

Home/News