Jadeveon Clowney Sits a Few Spots Behind Brian Burns in Edge Rusher Rankings
A lot has been made about Brian Burns being shipped off to New York and understandably so, but the Panthers are still in pretty decent shape at the edge rusher position after signing D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney. As a matter of fact, having improved depth off the edge beats paying one guy north of $30 million per season on a rebuilding team.
Clowney may be getting older, but he's still producing at a respectable level. In 17 games (15 starts) last season with the Baltimore Ravens, he recorded 43 tackles, 19 QB hits, 9.5 sacks, five passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently tabbed him as the 27th-best edge defender in the league.
"At 30 years old, Clowney posted the third-best overall grade of his career in 2023 (83.8). He has always been a stout run defender, but this past year produced his highest pass-rush grade in the NFL (79.0). His 16.5% pass-rush win rate and 85 quarterback pressures were also the most in a single season. He’ll look to bring that high-floor edge play to Carolina in 2024."
Clowney checks in just ahead of Carl Granderson (Saints), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants), Jonathan Greenard (Vikings), Josh Sweat (Eagles), and Marcus Davenport (Lions). Former Carolina Panther star Brian Burns ranks just a few spots ahead at No. 21.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Is There a Spot for Jalen Coker on the Panthers' 53-Man Roster?
Making the Case for the Panthers to Win the NFC South
Three Takeaways from ESPN's Individual Stat Projections for the Panthers