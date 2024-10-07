Jalen Coker hauls in first NFL pass, makes case for more playing time with Carolina Panthers offense
Jalen Coker might have some juice.
The Carolina Panthers thought so in April. They handed the Holy Cross graduate a guaranteed salary of $225,000 to bring him to Charlotte as an undrafted free agent. That number raised eyebrows around the league as it clears the money that many late-round draft picks net in their early careers. It signified two things. Jalen Coker was in demand. And Carolina was desperate to bring him to the Queen City.
On Sunday, in an absolute mess of an offensive performance, Coker was a bright spot. In his first extended NFL action, Jalen Coker led the Panthers in both receptions (4) and receiving yards (68). He graduated from practice squad body to active roster mainstay following Adam Thielen's hamstring injury, and in week five, he got a chance to earn an expanded long-term role in Carolina.
Thielen's injury combined with a new ailment to Xavier Legette's shoulder has kicked open the door for Coker to see more opportunities. Carolina found limited success against an ascending Bears defense on Sunday, but the slate of opposing defenses softens in week six and beyond. Upcoming matchups against Atlanta, Washington, and the New York Giants (in Germany) should allow Andy Dalton and company to recapture the magic that carried them through weeks three and four.
Coker should get a chance to be a part of it.
Jalen Coker's scouting report
For those unfamiliar with the rookie's game, here's a quick excerpt from B/R's pre-draft scouting report on Coker: "Jalen Coker possesses the size and strength desirable in an X-receiver. His physicality, especially in contested catch situations, sets him apart, showcasing an innate ability to secure receptions amidst tight coverage. Coker's strong lower body and robust frame enable him to break tackles and add crucial yards after the catch, embodying a receiver with running back-like resilience."
The Carolina Panthers are in full-on evaluation mode going forward. Sunday's embarrassing loss in Chicago should put any pipe dreams of a backdoor playoff berth to rest. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales should spend the next 13 weeks figuring out which of their young players can play. A larger diet of snaps for Coker will help them evaluate his skills, and after his performance on Sunday, it's safe to say the rookie has earned them.
