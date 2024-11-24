All Panthers

Jalen Coker, six others ruled out for Panthers' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs

A look at who is out for today's game between Carolina and Kansas City.

Schuyler Callihan

Football is back in the Queen City! The Carolina Panthers have won two straight, defeating the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Today, they'll look to shock the world and aim for a signature win over the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their undefeated start to the season come to an end last week against the Buffalo Bills, dropping them to 9-1 entering this week's matchup in Charlotte. Although the record has been impressive, the Chiefs haven't been as dominant as they've been in years past.

A few moments ago, both teams released their full list of inactives for this afternoon's matchup.

The Panthers will officially be without rookie receiver Jalen Coker, who has been nursing a quad injury throughout the week. Fortunately for the Panthers passing game, veteran receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been cleared and will be available.

Carolina Panthers

WR Jalen Coker

S Jammie Robinson

CB Shemar Bartholomew

OLB Thomas Incoom

OLB DJ Johnson

OL Jarrett Kingston

DT Jaden Crumedy

Kansas City Chiefs

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

OL CJ Hanson

OL Ethan Driskell

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Cameron Thomas

The Panthers and Chiefs will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

