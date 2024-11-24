Jalen Coker, six others ruled out for Panthers' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs
Football is back in the Queen City! The Carolina Panthers have won two straight, defeating the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Today, they'll look to shock the world and aim for a signature win over the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their undefeated start to the season come to an end last week against the Buffalo Bills, dropping them to 9-1 entering this week's matchup in Charlotte. Although the record has been impressive, the Chiefs haven't been as dominant as they've been in years past.
A few moments ago, both teams released their full list of inactives for this afternoon's matchup.
The Panthers will officially be without rookie receiver Jalen Coker, who has been nursing a quad injury throughout the week. Fortunately for the Panthers passing game, veteran receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been cleared and will be available.
Carolina Panthers
WR Jalen Coker
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
OLB Thomas Incoom
OLB DJ Johnson
OL Jarrett Kingston
DT Jaden Crumedy
Kansas City Chiefs
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
OL CJ Hanson
OL Ethan Driskell
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
DE Cameron Thomas
The Panthers and Chiefs will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.
