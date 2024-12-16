What Jaycee Horn said about not getting to shadow Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb
Cooper Rush, Rico Dowdle, and CeeDee Lamb's evisceration of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon harkened back to the Cowboy's glory days when Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin decimated opposing defenses. The 2024 edition of the Cowboys' triplets took Ejiro Evero's hapless defense to the woodshed and spanked them up and down the field for four quarters.
Lamb, Dallas' WR1 who boasts a case to be crowned the league's WR1, toasted Panthers safety Jordan Fuller over and over (and over and over) in coverage to the tune of nine catches, 116 yards, and a score.
For schematic reasons, Evero rarely deployed his ace corner Jaycee Horn in coverage on Lamb. It was a maddening decision that left Panthers fans both scratching their heads and reaching for paper ALDI bags to cover their faces as their team blew a golden opportunity to change the ugly narrative that continues to be written about them.
Jaycee Horn shed some light postgame on his lack of opportunity to take Lamb one-on-one. "Y'all got to go talk to the DC. (defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) At the end of the day our scheme is our scheme. Receiver wanted to go in the slot, we never match in the slot. You just can't say 'Jaycee go to the slot' and put somebody on the boundary who has never played the boundary. It's more than what y'all see."
"I'm done with the narrative that they don't let me follow and sh--. We're just playing our scheme and everybody has got to play football. You've got to win your one-on-ones."
Horn, a true shutdown defensive back in the midst of a career campaign, was visibly frustrated in the locker room following Sunday's disappointing loss. It's understandable. He's been a part of nothing but losing football in his Panthers career, and just when things started to seem like they were trending in the right direction, CeeDee Lamb and company buried Horn and his teammates over the course of 60 minutes.
