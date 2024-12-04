Jaycee Horn knows what the progressing Carolina Panthers need to do next
Since Jaycee Horn arrived in 2021, the Carolina Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL. This year, though their record is still 3-9, they seem to have taken a major step over the last several weeks. They've gone 2-3 and nearly won twice against playoff teams. Horn believes he knows the next step for the team to take.
Jaycee Horn can see what's next for Carolina
The Carolina Panthers are getting better, but they still have a ways to go. Jaycee Horn said, "Just think about it, two games back-to-back decided by a field goal. What if we made this one play last week or what if we made this one play yesterday [Sunday]? We'd be having a totally different conversation. We know we’re progressing upwards as a team but at the same time you either win or you lose."
Horn said it's tough, but also noted that Ejiro Evero reminded them that they're still not eliminated yet. The cornerback believes they need to make those plays to earn wins in those close games to get to the next stage.
Horn and the defense had their best outing last week, forcing two turnovers and landing a couple of sacks. They also held the Buccaneers offense to 20 points with 30 seconds remaining before a last-second field goal and another in overtime sank them.
