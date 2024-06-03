Jaycee Horn Still Rated a Top Corner Despite Injury-Filled Start to NFL Career
The talent, the ability, the swagger has always been there for Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn to be considering among the top lockdown corners in the league. The health, has not. Through the first three years of his career, he's only appeared in 22 of the possible 51 games, which is 43% if you're trying to do the math.
Playing in so few games would have most players off everyone's radar, but not Horn. He's totaled 85 tackles, 13 passes defended, four interceptions, three tackles for loss, and one QB hit for his career - a strong collection of numbers that indicate when healthy, he's one of the best in the NFL at his position.
According to John Kosko of Pro Football Focus, Horn enters the 2024 season ranked 30th among all corners.
"If Horn can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a top-10 cornerback in the NFL. His 80.3 coverage grade is 15th at the position over the past two years, and his 0.83 yards per coverage snap ranks tied for eighth."
If Horn is able to suit up for 14+ games this fall, he should be able to fight his way into the discussion as a top 20 corner.
