Jaycee Horn's Season Comes to an End

Initially, there was some thought that second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn could return in Week 18 for a road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. But with the Carolina Panthers officially eliminated from playoff contention, there's no sense in throwing him out there to risk worsening the broken wrist.

Monday afternoon, the Panthers placed Horn on injured reserve, putting an end to his season. Horn finishes his second year in the league with 53 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.

With Horn now out, the Panthers could give more reps to the recently signed Josh Norman, who only appeared in ten snaps in his first game back with the organization.

