Jeremy Chinn Shows off Athleticism and Playmaking Ability

Jack Duffy

The Carolina Panthers saw the immense potential and untapped skill when they traded back into the second round of this past April's draft to pick Southern Illinois', Jeremy Chinn. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound prospect was someone the Panthers could not pass up, especially when you consider Matt Rhule's "positionless" approach to defense. 

"Chinn gives us an opportunity to have somebody that can be versatile, that can play the nickel, that can play the tight ends that we're going to face man to man, could be an excellent run defender as well, so he brings versatility," head coach Matt Rhule said in a media Zoom call last month. "Rare height-weight speed... You don't find guys that are that big that run that fast and for me, at least, going to the Senior Bowl and seeing him play safety, seeing him play press man against some of the best wideouts in the country, he's kind of a positionless player right now for us."

The Panthers obviously see Chinn as a player who can play at all three levels in Phil Snow's defense and the tape is a prime example of that. 

On Sunday, the Panthers tweeted out a video of Chinn doing a simple defensive back drill but it showcased several skills Chinn has on tap including his lateral quickness, speed, leaping ability, and his playmaking ability. 

If the Panthers can tap into the raw potential and utilize the physical tools of Chinn, they could have a scary weapon in their arsenal that could potentially turn into a Pro Bowl talent one day down the road and help lead this young defense into the future.

Click here to check out full highlights on the Panthers' versatile safety, Jeremy Chinn.

What are your initial thoughts on Jeremy Chinn? Do you see him starting for Carolina at some point in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

