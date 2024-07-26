Jerry Jacobs Picks Rams Over Panthers, Others
The Carolina Panthers brought in veteran free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs for a workout this week, but left unsigned. This afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Jacobs will be signing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Jacobs would have been a really nice addition to a corner room that desperately needs some help. Over the last three seasons, Jacobs started 29 games for the Detroit Lions and tallied 131 tackles, 23 passes defended, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, and three QB hits.
The Panthers will continue their pursuit of a corner (or two) in the coming weeks by bringing in free agents for workouts and keeping a close eye on the waiver wire. Carolina's corner room currently consists of Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Dicaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamison, Willie Drew, and Lamar Jackson.
