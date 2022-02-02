REPORT: Joe Brady Expected to Land New Job in NFL

The former Panthers play-caller appears to be staying in the league.

Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is expected to become the next quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Brady was relieved of his duties as the Panthers offensive coordinator after a 5-7 start to the season that saw arguably the worst offensive line in the league, subpar quarterback play, and a lack of explosive plays.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule elected to replace Brady with a veteran coach, Ben McAdoo, who has head coaching experience and play-calling experience in the NFL which is something Brady had none of.

