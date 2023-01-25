Joe Brady is Receiving Interest for Offensive Coordinator Jobs

The 33-year-old may become a play-caller in the NFL once again.

Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady could be getting his second chance as a play-caller in the NFL.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers have requested permission to interview Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy. Meanwhile, the New York Jets have also put in a request, per Ian Rapoport.

Brady came to the Panthers from LSU in 2020 after leading one of the best offenses in the history of college football that included QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Justin Jefferson, and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. However, that success never transitioned to his time with the Panthers in the NFL. Carolina ranked 28th in total offense, 26th in passing, and 23rd in scoring at the time of his firing last season.

Although it didn't work out for Brady in Carolina, he is still considered to be a bright, up-and-coming coach that could eventually develop into a head coach. The fact of the matter is, Brady probably rose through the coaching ranks a little too quickly. Prior to arriving in Carolina, Brady was just the passing game coordinator and receivers coach at LSU. He didn't fully run the offense in Baton Rouge, meaning he had no experience truly coordinating an offense before doing so in Carolina.

Brady is currently the quarterback's coach with the Buffalo Bills working with one of the best signal-callers in the game, Josh Allen. Aside from the Jets and Chargers, other teams are expected to have an interest in Brady for their offensive coordinator position.

