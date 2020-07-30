AllPanthers
Joey Slye is Now the Panthers Guy

Schuyler Callihan

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with veteran kicker Graham Gano, per his wife's Instagram page.

Almost 8 years ago I drove from Ashburn, Virginia down to Charlotte, North Carolina with our one-year-old son to meet Graham on his new journey to become a Carolina Panther. Little did we know the journey that God was about to put us on. Looking back on our years with the Panthers only puts a smile on my face. We have had so many amazing memories from going to the Super Bowl, a Pro bowl, amazing friendships, game-winning field goals and so many more. On top of all that we have had four more beautiful children whom have all grown up Panthers fans. This is not the easiest thing to post but we know that all good things eventually have to come to an end, and when God closes one door, He opens another. Graham, I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud of you and the success you have had with this amazing organization. This is just the beginning to a new amazing adventure. To all the fans, friends, and our family, I just want to say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for all your love, prayers and support. God Bless. 💙 we love you #9 #ganologano

Gano has been with the Panthers since 2012 and has made 56/68 field goals, hitting on 85.5% of his attempts and hit on 95.3% of his extra point attempts. Over his seven seasons with the team, Gano also handled kickoff duties and had a touchback percentage of 74.6%.

Now, the baton will be passed onto Joey Slye, who filled in for Gano last year and did fairly well for a rookie, making 8/11 of his field goals and going 31/35 on PAT's. Slye did a much better job of eliminating kick returns with 66 of his 70 kicks (94.3%) sailing through the end zone.

What are your thoughts on the Panthers deciding to go with Joey Slye? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

