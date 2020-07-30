Joey Slye is Now the Panthers Guy

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers decided to part ways with veteran kicker Graham Gano, per his wife's Instagram page.

Gano has been with the Panthers since 2012 and has made 56/68 field goals, hitting on 85.5% of his attempts and hit on 95.3% of his extra point attempts. Over his seven seasons with the team, Gano also handled kickoff duties and had a touchback percentage of 74.6%.

Now, the baton will be passed onto Joey Slye, who filled in for Gano last year and did fairly well for a rookie, making 8/11 of his field goals and going 31/35 on PAT's. Slye did a much better job of eliminating kick returns with 66 of his 70 kicks (94.3%) sailing through the end zone.

What are your thoughts on the Panthers deciding to go with Joey Slye? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

