Joint Practices Set for Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will get to tussle with two of their preseason opponents ahead of the scheduled game.

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they will be holding joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens ahead of their preseason matchup which are set for August 15th (at Indianapolis) and August 21st.

The Panthers and Colts will meet at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana on August 12th and 13th. Then the following week, the Panthers will practice with the Ravens on August 18th and 19th at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

