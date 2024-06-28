Jonathon Brooks is 'This Year's Version of Jahmyr Gibbs'
Chuba Hubbard enters the 2024 season as the Carolina Panthers' lead back, but head coach Dave Canales has made it clear that the ground game will feature a by-committee approach.
Even after an extremely disappointing 2023 season, Miles Sanders will get his fair share of touches and have an opportunity to earn back that starting job. As will 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks.
NFL.com's Adam Rank offered high praise for the Panthers' rookie back, suggesting fantasy football owners to keep him rostered throughout the season.
"Think of him like this year's version of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. You're going to be tempted to drop him at some point early in the season. But don't do that. Brooks will be brought along slowly following his November ACL injury. But dude was dealing for the Texas Longhorns before he went down, with 1,139 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores in his first 10 games of the season. That's some Christian McCaffrey-like stuff right there."
Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Lions in 2023. If Brooks can post similar production, the Panthers will be ecstatic. According to Canales, Brooks could miss the start of training camp as he continues to work his way back from the ACL, but the belief is that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
