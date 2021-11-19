JUST IN: Matt Rhule Names Starting QB vs Washington

As expected, the Carolina Panthers will start Cam Newton at quarterback this week against the Washington Football Team. Earlier in the week, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that things were "trending" in that direction and that he would take "most of the first-team reps" throughout the week.

Friday afternoon, Rhule said that Newton will take the first snap but P.J. Walker will be up and will li

This will mark Newton's first start with the Panthers since September 12th, 2019 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A little over two years later, Newton gets to run out of the tunnel being introduced in the starting lineup.

During Newton's press conference on Thursday, he talked about how important it will be for the crowd to be a major factor in a game that means so much in terms of the Panthers' playoff hopes.

"It's a statement. I know I said, I'm back but in essence, we back. To that point, I was having an interesting conversation with a person that will remain nameless and we were talking about used to be's and has been's and what it used to be like and what it's like and things like that. Plain and simple, I only know one Bank of America Stadium. So with that being said, this is a challenge for people to make my kind of prophecy correct. There's no other place I'd like to be on Sundays than Bank of America Stadium because it will be a playoff atmosphere for more ways than one. Discredit who I am or what this game means to me or who we're playing and what that game means to them. Let's get back to getting that edge and bringing the pride back to Carolina."

Carolina and Washington will kick off at 1 p.m. EST from Bank of America Stadium and will be televised on FOX.

