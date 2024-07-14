Keep an eye on one SEC WR for Panthers in 2025, says PFF
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft; after all, the evaluation process in the NFL is never-ending.
The Carolina Panthers following a league worst 2-15 finish could only watch helplessly as the Chicago Bears owned the Panthers' pick the number one overall selection.
Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus’s Trevor Sikkiema listed one offensive player each team should watch for the 2025 NFL Draft.
In 2025, the Panthers will be back on the clock in the first round and could likely look to bolster the offense around quarterback Bryce Young. Leading the Panthers to select Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who could be the exact type of weapon to help the Panthers' offense.
Without a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers struggled to make major alterations to their offense, but they bolstered the offensive line in free agency and got three potential offensive starters in wide receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.- Trevor Sikkiema
Still, Carolina may be searching for more playmakers in the passing game a year from now. Few in college football are better than Missouri’s Luther Burden III. His game resembles that of D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin as not the biggest receiver, but one who can take over any game before and after the catch.
At 5 ft 11 and 208 pounds, Burden III brings a combination of explosiveness, natural hands, and versatility. Most importantly, the 2023 First-team All-SEC selection could give Young a go-to target.
Last season, Burden III led the Tigers with 83 receptions for 1,197 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Additionally, he had five consecutive games during the season with over 100 receiving yards.