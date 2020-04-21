Kenneth Murray is a Seamless Fit in Carolina but Likely Gone Before Their No.38 Pick

We are just a few days away from the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 23rd-25th in a brand new virtual format. There are many questions surrounding what the Carolina Panthers will decide to do in the draft, but one thing that is certain is the team’s motive to fill several needs on a thin defense - which lost eight of their 11 starters from 2019 this offseason. The Panthers have seven picks in the draft including the No. 7 overall pick along with an early second-round pick (No. 38 overall) that they are expected to use on highly-talented defensive prospects.

The Panthers’ seventh overall pick could go in several directions. If one of Jeff Okudah or Isaiah Simmons falls, you certainly draft them but unless there’s a trade the Panthers can’t refuse, Derrick Brown will most likely be there at No. 7, allowing the team to draft the best available cornerback or linebacker in round two.

The early second round can be one of the more difficult places to predict in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. Most often, the players that fall to the mid to late 30s are unquestionably first-round talent but fell for various reasons, likely pertaining to fit or team needs. Kenneth Murray, a linebacker out of Oklahoma, is a defensive prospect that the Panthers would instantly pounce upon if he were to fall to 38 due to their desperate need at linebacker and his seamless fit alongside their additional defensive personnel.

Murray is a highly coveted linebacker due to his chiseled frame, long arms, and impressive speed for a linebacker (4.52 40-yard dash) that enables him to fly around from sideline to sideline. His remarkable explosiveness and burst make him a versatile defender who can make more plays than your average linebacker, capable of falling back and staying connected on tight end routes.

He would be a seamless fit on Carolina’s defense alongside Tahir Whitehead and Shaq Thompson as those two will likely fill in the 'mike' and 'will' positions, leaving a weakside linebacker slot open to Murray. If Murray were to shift to a weakside linebacker position, it would minimize some of his underdeveloped skills as he sometimes struggles to analyze play development and take on blocks inside the tackles, allowing him to utilize his explosiveness to make a wide range of plays and slash into gaps as a blitzer.

Regardless of where Murray lands, he would need to be deployed in the proper defensive scheme to reach his full potential as he currently struggles to absorb blocks between the tackles as he also needs to improve in zone coverage. Nevertheless, his outstanding range and tremendous motor will compensate for his initial limitations where he has the physical skill set to be an every-down defender and with time, an excellent coverage linebacker.

Unfortunately, it is looking like the chances of Kenneth Murray making it to the Panthers’ 38th overall pick are dwindling. Recent mock drafts throughout this week list Murray going as high as No. 20 but there is quite a wide range where the Big-XII product could land. In the case that Murray somehow falls to 38, it would be a no-brainer for Carolina. The linebacker will need some seasoning but on a young, inexperienced Panthers defense, Murray could jumpstart his development and be a week one starter if he were to fall into Carolina’s lap.

Would you be thrilled if Kenneth Murray fell to the Panthers? What direction do you think they go in the second round? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers fans!

