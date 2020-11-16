SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Latest Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Teddy Bridgewater

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers got some good news and bad news on the injury front this morning. Let's start with the bad news first. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, RB Christian McCaffrey is "unlikely to play" this upcoming Sunday vs the Detroit Lions. 

McCaffrey returned to action in week nine after missing six games due to a high ankle sprain. It was a brief return as he exited the game late in the 4th quarter vs Kansas City with a shoulder injury. Last week, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seemed optimistic that McCaffrey would be able to go in week 11 and said that he was "hopeful" to get him back. 

The good news?

After undergoing an MRI, QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain, but there is no structural damage, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Bridgewater exited the game in the fourth quarter when he took a hit to his right knee. Bridgewater suffered an ACL injury in his left knee back in 2016 that took him quite some time to recover from. This injury doesn't appear to be as serious, according to several reports. 

Bridgewater's status for this week's game is unknown as of Monday morning, but I would not be surprised to see either Will Grier or P.J. Walker under center this Sunday vs Detroit.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The All Panthers staff picks this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Top Performers in the Panthers' Loss to Tampa Bay

Carolina may have lost, but it wasn't because of these guys

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' offense performed in the week 10 loss to the Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' defense performed in the loss vs Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Tampa Bay

It's safe to say, he wasn't happy

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: Teddy Bridgewater is Not the Problem

The Panthers have several problems and quarterback play is not one of them

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers 2nd Half Collapse Extends Losing Streak to 5 Games

The Panthers fall to 3-7 on the season following loss to Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Bucs

A full look at who is out today for both teams

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everything you need to know ahead of today's Carolina Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Keys to Victory vs Buccaneers: Defense

The Panthers' defense will need to execute in these areas to win on Sunday

Josh Altorfer