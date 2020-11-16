Latest Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Teddy Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers got some good news and bad news on the injury front this morning. Let's start with the bad news first.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, RB Christian McCaffrey is "unlikely to play" this upcoming Sunday vs the Detroit Lions.

McCaffrey returned to action in week nine after missing six games due to a high ankle sprain. It was a brief return as he exited the game late in the 4th quarter vs Kansas City with a shoulder injury. Last week, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seemed optimistic that McCaffrey would be able to go in week 11 and said that he was "hopeful" to get him back.

The good news?

After undergoing an MRI, QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain, but there is no structural damage, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Bridgewater exited the game in the fourth quarter when he took a hit to his right knee. Bridgewater suffered an ACL injury in his left knee back in 2016 that took him quite some time to recover from. This injury doesn't appear to be as serious, according to several reports.

Bridgewater's status for this week's game is unknown as of Monday morning, but I would not be surprised to see either Will Grier or P.J. Walker under center this Sunday vs Detroit.

