Latest Update on Carolina Panthers Search for GM

David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, worked quickly last season in his search for a new head coach. Matt Rhule was hired within a week of the regular season ending. This time around he is looking for a new spot to fill – general manager. Marty Hurney is out as GM after two unsuccessful stints in the front office. Carolina has already started the interview process in hopes to secure a candidate that shares the same vision as Tepper and Rhule.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is currently the Cleveland Browns' vice president of football operations. He was given an interview with the Panthers on Monday. Adofo-Mensah is a Princeton grad and Tepper has mentioned previously that he is looking for someone with an analytical approach to the game. It doesn't get much more analytical than Princeton. He also has a background in Wall Street as a portfolio manager. This is yet another connection that Tepper and Adofo-Mensah share.

Jeff Ireland

Jeff Ireland has experience as a GM in the National Football League with the Miami Dolphins. Currently, he is the Assistant GM with the New Orleans Saints. He was interviewed on Tuesday. Ireland is a Baylor grad that has helped developed the Saints roster through the draft. He has specialized as a college scout which is what the Panthers had minimal success under the previous regime.

Monti Ossenfort

Monti Ossenfort is currently the director of player personal with the Tennessee Titans. Ossenfort spent fifteen seasons with the New England Patriots prior to the job with Tennessee. Ossenfort also interviewed with the Panthers on Tuesday. He is an interesting candidate since Carolina was in the running to sign Nick Caserio who was also from the New England regime. Caserio is now signing with the Houston Texans to become their new GM, so Ossenfort could be the second former Patriot to take over a teams' GM duties.

Jerry Reese

Jerry Reese is perhaps the most accomplished GM that the Panthers have interviewed thus far. Reese won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their general manager. He started his front office career as a scout working his way through the ranks. If Carolina is looking for experience in their GM search then Reese should be the frontrunner for the job. He was interviewed on Monday.

Joe Schoen

Joe Schoen is the Assistant GM for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have turned things around in recent years and have successfully hit on many of their draft picks. He has a history with the Panthers as he started his career with the team as an intern for the scouting department.

