    • October 10, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Eagles

    A look at who is not going to be available today for both teams.
    The Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    RB Christian McCaffrey

    LB Shaq Thompson

    LT Cameron Erving

    WR Shi Smith

    DT Phil Hoskins

    CB Rashaan Melvin

    DE Darryl Johnson

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES

    QB Gardner Minshew

    CB Mac McCain

    RT Lane Johnson

    OL Jack Anderson

    DT Marlon Tuipulotu

