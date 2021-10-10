List of Inactives for Panthers vs Eagles
A look at who is not going to be available today for both teams.
The Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
RB Christian McCaffrey
LB Shaq Thompson
LT Cameron Erving
WR Shi Smith
DT Phil Hoskins
CB Rashaan Melvin
DE Darryl Johnson
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES
QB Gardner Minshew
CB Mac McCain
RT Lane Johnson
OL Jack Anderson
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.