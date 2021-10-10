List of Inactives for Panthers vs Eagles

A look at who is not going to be available today for both teams.

The Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Christian McCaffrey

LB Shaq Thompson

LT Cameron Erving

WR Shi Smith

DT Phil Hoskins

CB Rashaan Melvin

DE Darryl Johnson

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INACTIVES

QB Gardner Minshew

CB Mac McCain

RT Lane Johnson

OL Jack Anderson

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

