List of Players Not Playing vs New England
Moments ago, the Panthers released a list of players who will not be dressed for tonight's game against the New England Patriots.
WR DJ Moore
WR Robbie Anderson
QB Baker Mayfield
LB Shaq Thompson
QB Sam Darnold
WR Brandon Zylstra
S Jeremy Chinn
RB Christian McCaffrey
CB CJ Henderson
S Xavier Woods
CB Donte Jackson
LB Frankie Luvu
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
DE Brian Burns
LB Cory Littleton
C Bradley Bozeman
LB Damien Wilson
G Pat Elflein
G Austin Corbett
OT Taylor Moton
TE Ian Thomas
WR CJ Saunders
TE Stephen Sullivan
TE Colin Thompson
TE Josh Babicz
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE Darryl Johnson
DT Derrick Brown
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
DT Matt Ioannidis
