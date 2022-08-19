List of Players Not Playing vs New England

Moments ago, the Panthers released a list of players who will not be dressed for tonight's game against the New England Patriots.

WR DJ Moore

WR Robbie Anderson

QB Baker Mayfield

LB Shaq Thompson

QB Sam Darnold

WR Brandon Zylstra

S Jeremy Chinn

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB CJ Henderson

S Xavier Woods

CB Donte Jackson

LB Frankie Luvu

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

DE Brian Burns

LB Cory Littleton

C Bradley Bozeman

LB Damien Wilson

G Pat Elflein

G Austin Corbett

OT Taylor Moton

TE Ian Thomas

WR CJ Saunders

TE Stephen Sullivan

TE Colin Thompson

TE Josh Babicz

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

DE Darryl Johnson

DT Derrick Brown

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

DT Matt Ioannidis

