LIVE Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker

Schuyler Callihan

Free agency is here and it’s going to be a busy off-season, especially for the rebuilding Carolina Panthers. To keep you up to date with all of the recent moves, we have created a live free agency tracker that you can check out below. This will be updated by the minute.

PANTHERS FREE AGENTS 

CB James Bradberry - Signed three-year, $46 million deal with Giants. 

DE Mario Addison- Agreed to three-year deal with Bills. 

DL Vernon Butler Jr. - Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal with Bills.

DL Gerald McCoy - Agreed to three-year, $20 deal with Cowboys.

S Colin Jones - Released by Panthers.

TE Greg Olsen - Signed one-year, $7 million deal with Seahawks. 

SIGNED BY PANTHERS 

QB Kyle Allen - Signed one-year, $585k deal. 

QB Teddy Bridgewater - Agreed to three-year $63 million deal. 

S Juston Burris - Agreed to two-year, $8 million deal.

DE Stephen Weatherly - Agreed to two-year, $12.5 million deal.

DE Chris Smith - Signed one year deal.

S Tre Boston - Signed three-year, $18 million deal. 

BREAKING: Panthers Release Eric Reid

Surprising move here by Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

TheHunter1685

Grading the Panthers Recent Offseason Moves

Some good moves and some bad moves so far for Carolina this off-season

Schuyler Callihan

How Teddy Bridgewater Fits In Carolina

The 27-year-old quarterback has some big shoes to fill, but he is seemingly the perfect man for the job.

Jason Hewitt

by

Dillon88

Gerald McCoy Inks Three-Year Deal With Cowboys

The six-time Pro Bowler will take his talents to Dallas this season.

Jason Hewitt

BREAKING: Vernon Butler Jr. to Reunite with McDermott in Buffalo

Another Panther headed north

Schuyler Callihan

Newton Says He Never Asked for Trade

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton denies he asked for a trade

Schuyler Callihan

by

MattySolo

BREAKING: Panthers Allow Cam Newton to Seek Trade

Cam appears to be on the move

Schuyler Callihan

by

Dillon88

BREAKING: Tre Boston Resigns with Carolina

The hard hitting safety is set to return to Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers GM Marty Hurney Addresses Cam Newton Announcement

The general manager's note on the situation all but confirmed that Newton will be in an another uniform for the 2020 season.

Jason Hewitt

REPORT: Panthers to Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers finalizing deal with Teddy Bridgewater

Schuyler Callihan