LIVE Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker

Free agency is here and it’s going to be a busy off-season, especially for the rebuilding Carolina Panthers. To keep you up to date with all of the recent moves, we have created a live free agency tracker that you can check out below. This will be updated by the minute.

PANTHERS FREE AGENTS

CB James Bradberry - Signed three-year, $46 million deal with Giants.

DE Mario Addison- Agreed to three-year deal with Bills.

DL Vernon Butler Jr. - Agreed to two-year, $16 million deal with Bills.

DL Gerald McCoy - Agreed to three-year, $20 deal with Cowboys.

S Colin Jones - Released by Panthers.

TE Greg Olsen - Signed one-year, $7 million deal with Seahawks.

SIGNED BY PANTHERS

QB Kyle Allen - Signed one-year, $585k deal.

QB Teddy Bridgewater - Agreed to three-year $63 million deal.

S Juston Burris - Agreed to two-year, $8 million deal.

DE Stephen Weatherly - Agreed to two-year, $12.5 million deal.

DE Chris Smith - Signed one year deal.

S Tre Boston - Signed three-year, $18 million deal.

