Luke Kuechly Reveals Why He Resigned from Scouting Job with Panthers

If you were wondering why Kuechly left the Panthers, you now have an answer.

Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis were on hand at the Charlotte Touchdown Club at the Sheraton earlier this week to meet, greet, and talk with some folks.

During the time that Kuechly was on stage, he talked about why he decided to move on from the Panthers as a pro scout which he made official about a month ago.

"I think a lot of people know I like the outdoors, and I like to hunt and fish, and a lot of that has to do with the fall. It's hard to do both. I feel like while I still have the opportunity, there's a bunch of trips that I've always wanted to go on with some friends and family members, and my dad and brothers, and now I have that opportunity.

"I played football for my whole life, and I love the game and everything about it, and I love the Panthers organization, but there are some things I wanted to cross off, and hopefully I get to do them this year. That's the reason."

Keuchly retired from the NFL following the 2019 season in order to take care of his body and avoid any further injuries to the head. He spent eight years with the team and totaled 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries.

Who knows what Luke will decide to get into next but one thing is certain - he'll be a Hall of Famer not long after he becomes eligible for nomination in 2025.

