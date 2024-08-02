Madden 25 Ratings for Every Player on the Panthers' Roster
Madden NFL 25 is set to release on August 16th worldwide, but will be made available for those who bought the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle on August 13th.
Over the past week or so, EA Sports has released the player ratings daily by position. Now, every player's rating has been revealed. Below is the entire Panthers' roster with their overall rating next to their name.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young (73), Andy Dalton (72)
RB: Chuba Hubbard (78), Jonathon Brooks (77), Miles Sanders (76), Mike Boone (67), Raheem Blackshear (67)
WR: Diontae Johnson (83), Adam Thielen (82), Jonathan Mingo (72), Terrace Marshall Jr. (72), Xavier Legette (72), David Moore (71), Cam Sims (70), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (67), Mike Strachan (65)
TE: Ian Thomas (70), Tommy Tremble (70), Ja'Tavion Sanders (68), Stephen Sullivan (64), Jordan Matthews (61)
LT: Ikem Ekwonu (79), Yosh Nijman (70)
LG: Damien Lewis (76), Brady Christensen (73), Chandler Zavala (64)
C: Austin Corbett (76), Cade Mays (63), Andrew Raym (58)
RG: Robert Hunt (83), Nash Jensen (62)
RT: Taylor Moton (84), Ricky Lee (57), Badara Traore (54)
DEFENSE
LE: A'Shawn Robinson (74), Nick Thurman (63), T.J. Smith Jr. (61)
DT: Shy Tuttle (71)
RE: Derrick Brown (90), Jaden Crumedy (67), LaBryan Ray (62)
LOLB: Jadeveon Clowney (84), K'Lavon Chaisson (71), DJ Johnson (69), Eku Leota (61)
MLB: Shaq Thompson (83), Josey Jewell (78), Trevin Wallace (70), Tre Davis (65), Claudin Cherelus (62), Chandler Wooten (55)
ROLB: D.J. Wonnum (74), Amaré Barno (67), Michael Barrett (66), Cam Gill (65), Luiji Vilain (59)
CB: Jaycee Horn (86), Troy Hill (75), Dane Jackson (73), Chau Smith-Wade (68), Dicaprio Bootle (64), D'Shawn Jamison (63), Lamar Jackson (62)
FS: Xavier Woods (82), Sam Franklin Jr. (69)
SS: Jordan Fuller (78), Nick Scott (71), Jammie Robinson (68), Alex Cook (62)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Johnny Hekker (75)
K: Eddy Pineiro (74)
LS: J.J. Jansen (36)
