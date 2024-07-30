All Panthers

Madden NFL 25 Ratings for Each Panthers Wide Receiver

Did EA Sports get the evaluation of the Panthers' receivers right?

EA Sports is slowly but surely releasing player ratings for this year's Madden video game.

They're revealing the ratings each day by position and yesterday, they dropped the wide receiver ratings. Below, you'll find the overall rating of each Carolina Panthers receiver plus a few key ratings that helped make up their overall.

Diontae Johnson - 83 OVR

Speed - 90
Strength - 61
Agility - 90
Jumping - 86
Injury - 89
Stamina - 94

Adam Thielen - 82 OVR

Speed - 89
Strength - 67
Agility - 89
Jumping - 94
Injury - 87
Stamina - 90

Jonathan Mingo - 72 OVR

Speed - 90
Strength - 71
Agility - 82
Jumping - 89
Injury - 88
Stamina - 91

Terrace Marshall Jr. - 72 OVR

Speed - 91
Strength - 67
Agility - 84
Jumping - 91
Injury - 87
Stamina - 84

Xavier Legette - 72 OVR

Speed - 93
Strength - 73
Agility - 89
Jumping - 92
Injury - 89
Stamina - 85

David Moore - 71 OVR

Speed - 89
Strength - 75
Agility - 83
Jumping - 86
Injury - 86
Stamina - 80

Cam Sims - 70 OVR

Speed - 88
Strength - 69
Agility - 80
Jumping - 86
Injury - 86
Stamina - 82

Ihmir Smith-Marsette - 67 OVR

Speed - 90
Strength - 54
Agility - 83
Jumping - 87
Injury - 89
Stamina - 81

Mike Strachan - 65 OVR

Speed - 88
Strength - 72
Agility - 85
Jumping - 85
Injury - 90
Stamina - 81

I'm a little surprised Smith-Marsette is rated lower than Cam Sims considering he has a much higher chance of making the 53-man roster. They seem to be a lower on Legette and Thielen than I projected earlier this summer, but are pretty spot on with Marshall, Mingo, and the others. Legette and Johnson have the chance to be the biggest climbers throughout the season.

