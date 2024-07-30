Madden NFL 25 Ratings for Each Panthers Wide Receiver
EA Sports is slowly but surely releasing player ratings for this year's Madden video game.
They're revealing the ratings each day by position and yesterday, they dropped the wide receiver ratings. Below, you'll find the overall rating of each Carolina Panthers receiver plus a few key ratings that helped make up their overall.
Diontae Johnson - 83 OVR
Speed - 90
Strength - 61
Agility - 90
Jumping - 86
Injury - 89
Stamina - 94
Adam Thielen - 82 OVR
Speed - 89
Strength - 67
Agility - 89
Jumping - 94
Injury - 87
Stamina - 90
Jonathan Mingo - 72 OVR
Speed - 90
Strength - 71
Agility - 82
Jumping - 89
Injury - 88
Stamina - 91
Terrace Marshall Jr. - 72 OVR
Speed - 91
Strength - 67
Agility - 84
Jumping - 91
Injury - 87
Stamina - 84
Xavier Legette - 72 OVR
Speed - 93
Strength - 73
Agility - 89
Jumping - 92
Injury - 89
Stamina - 85
David Moore - 71 OVR
Speed - 89
Strength - 75
Agility - 83
Jumping - 86
Injury - 86
Stamina - 80
Cam Sims - 70 OVR
Speed - 88
Strength - 69
Agility - 80
Jumping - 86
Injury - 86
Stamina - 82
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - 67 OVR
Speed - 90
Strength - 54
Agility - 83
Jumping - 87
Injury - 89
Stamina - 81
Mike Strachan - 65 OVR
Speed - 88
Strength - 72
Agility - 85
Jumping - 85
Injury - 90
Stamina - 81
I'm a little surprised Smith-Marsette is rated lower than Cam Sims considering he has a much higher chance of making the 53-man roster. They seem to be a lower on Legette and Thielen than I projected earlier this summer, but are pretty spot on with Marshall, Mingo, and the others. Legette and Johnson have the chance to be the biggest climbers throughout the season.
