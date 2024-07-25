Marquis Haynes Sr. Eyeing Possible Return to Panthers
The Panthers are planning to workout several veteran pass rushers in the coming days as they look to add to a group that currently features Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, K'Lavon Chaisson, and DJ Johnson.
One of those expected to workout for the team, according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, is Marquis Haynes Sr.
Carolina drafted Haynes out of Ole Miss in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and spent all six of his NFL seasons with the organization, primarily serving as a situational pass rusher.
Last season, Haynes was expected to take control of the starting spot opposite of Brian Burns. A back injury lingered into training camp, so the Panthers went out and signed seasoned vet Justin Houston to help make up for his absence.
The back injury continued for quite a while as he didn't make his season debut until the Thursday night game in Chicago in early November. He appeared in seven games before sustaining a concussion in Jacksonville. In limited work, Haynes recorded 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a sack.
If he can stay healthy and return to form, there's no doubt about it, he would be the Panthers' No. 3 option on the edge behind Clowney and Wonnum. Despite starting just two games in his entire career, he'll still find a way to get you four or five sacks which is really solid production from someone who is not an every down guy.
