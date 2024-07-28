Massive Improvement Already Felt Along Panthers Offensive Line
Bryce Young was sacked 62 times during his rookie season and was hit on several other occassions. GM Dan Morgan knew that couldn't continue or the first overall pick in the 2023 draft wouldn't have a very long stint in the NFL.
The Panthers spent $153 million to bring in guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, hoping to shore up the interior of the offensive line. Sure, the pads haven't come on just yet but head coach Dave Canales can already see a difference in this year's offensive line because of those two and the job Austin Corbett is doing at center.
“I’m really happy with where they’re at right now," Canales stated. "With Damien (Lewis), Austin (Corbett), and Robert (Hunt) up in the middle, you can feel it in the run game. There’s good lateral movement when we need it. There’s good vertical push when we need it. The pocket stays firm on the inside. I’m really excited about those three communicating and working together.”
While the interior appears to be in a significantly better spot, the only question mark along the offensive line is Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle. He's had his fair share of struggles over his first two years in the league and his play will ultimately determine how much better the unit will be as a whole.
