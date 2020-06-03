Matt Rhule Addresses Systemic Racism in Opening Statement

Matt Rhule addressed the media for the first time since the NFL Draft. Seeing that Rhule is a man who places a tremendous amount of value in the character of his team, he unsurprisingly discussed the recent events that have occurred in America.

The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many other Black Americans throughout recent history have been spotlighted in protests across the nation. Rhule acknowledged these unjust killings along with the fact that systemic racism is an active problem that needs to be eradicated in this country. The interview is attached below:

This moment in America will be written in the history books someday, and Rhule wants to be on the right side of it. His vocal leadership has seemed unquestionable so far, and this press conference opener confirmed that he is dedicated to using his role as one of the faces of this organization in all the right ways.

Rhule understood that systemic racism is what allowed for these killings to occur. He said it best: "Overt racism is easy to spot, but what's gripping our country is systemic racism and it must be rooted out at every turn." He also noted how proud he was of the players who have been involved with the protests and the overall improvement of their communities.

Rhule has consistently reminded everyone about the fact that he values his players as men first, which means that character has to be at the forefront of what he sees in them. This chaotic period of time is also a test of character, and Rhule ensured that his is in the right place. As stated previously, please be encouraged to support your local charities and communities who are protesting during this time. This would be a great opportunity to be on the right side of history, just as Rhule stated in his press conference.

